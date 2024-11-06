e.l.f. Beauty Stock Soars After Strong Q2 Earnings Beat: Details

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF shares are climbing after the company reported its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $301.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $285.76 million and is an increase over sales of $215.5 million from the same period last year.

e.l.f. said its gross margin increased approximately 40 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by cost savings, favorable foreign exchange impacts and price increases in the company’s international markets, partially offset by mix and higher transportation costs.

“Q2 marked another quarter of consistent, category-leading growth. In Q2, we delivered 40% net sales growth, fueled by 195 basis points of market share gains in the U.S. and 91% net sales growth internationally,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s CEO.

“This was our 23rd consecutive quarter of both net sales growth and market share gains. We continue to make progress across color cosmetics, skincare and international and believe our unique areas of advantage will fuel our ability to win in fiscal 2025 and beyond,” Amin added.

Outlook: e.l.f. Beauty raised its fiscal year 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and now sees earnings of between $3.47 and $3.53 per share for the year.

ELF Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, e.l.f. Beauty shares are up 13.24% after-hours at $117.95 at the time of publication Wednesday.

