Teladoc Health Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Shares Jump 10%

Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares are moving higher in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter that topped analyst expectations.

Q3 Revenue: $640.51 million, versus estimates of $631.16 million

Q3 EPS: Loss of 19 cents, versus estimates for a loss of 27 cents

Total revenue was down 3% on a year-over-year basis. Integrated Care segment revenue was up 2% year-over-year, while BetterHelp segment revenue declined 10% year-over-year. U.S. revenue fell 6% year-over-year, while International revenue grew 15%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $110.2 million in the third quarter. The company said it generated $79 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

“As we close out 2024, we are moving with urgency and making changes to more effectively leverage our leadership position in the complex and dynamic markets we serve. There is more work ahead of us, and 2025 will be an important repositioning year. Our focus remains on delivering consistent performance and driving long-term shareholder value,” said Chuck Divita, CEO of Teladoc Health.

Guidance: Teladoc expects fourth-quarter Integrated Care segment revenue to be flat to up 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The company expects full-year Integrated Care segment revenue to grow in the low single digits to mid-single digits.

TDOC Price Action: Teladoc shares were up 9.26 % in after-hours, trading at $9.68 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

• Meta Platforms Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Daily Actives Up 5%, ‘Strong Momentum’ In AI

Photo: Courtesy of Teladoc.