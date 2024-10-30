Chubb Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Chubb CB reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $5.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.98 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.28 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $12.54 billion.

Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb Limited, commented, “We had an outstanding quarter which contributed to record year-to-date results. Core operating income and EPS were up 14.3% and 15.6%, respectively, in the quarter, supported by double-digit growth in both P&C underwriting and investment income. Core operating income and EPS for the year are up 13.8% and 15.6%. For the year, we have produced record underwriting and investment income. Book and tangible book value per share are up 11.1% and 16.7% year-to-date, and our core operating ROE is 13.6%.”

Chubb shares fell 1.2% to trade at $283.80 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Chubb following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden maintained Chubb with an Outperform and raised the price target from $289 to $293.

JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $291 to $294.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips maintained Chubb with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $295 to $300.

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $300 to $325.

