Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp ON Semiconductor Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Oct. 28.

Analysts expect the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company to report quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share, down from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. ON Semiconductor projects to report revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to $2.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 29, ON Semiconductor reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

ON Semiconductor shares gained 1.7% to close at $71.25 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $95 to $90 on Oct. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $90 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $85 to $97 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

