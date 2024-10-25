These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On O'Reilly Automotive After Q3 Results

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates, after the closing bell on Wednesday.
O’Reilly Automotive reported quarterly earnings of $11.41 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.61 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.36 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43 billion.
The company said it sees FY24 total revenue of $16.6 billion to $16.8 billion, versus estimates of $16.75 billion. The company projects diluted EPS of $40.60 to $41.10 versus expectations of $41.14.
O’Reilly shares gained 0.1% to trade at $1,200.67 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on O’Reilly following earnings announcement.
- Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained O’Reilly Automotive with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,290 to $1,313.
- DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,275 to $1,390.
- Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained O’Reilly with an Equal-Weight and increased the price target from $986 to $1,088.
- RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with an Outperform and boosted the price target from $1,115 to $1,286.
- TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained O’Reilly with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,300 to $1,375.
