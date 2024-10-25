Colgate-Palmolive Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 25.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share, compared to 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. Colgate-Palmolive projects to report revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 12, the company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share.

Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.8% to close at $99.74 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $113 to $114 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $100 on Sept. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $107 to $109 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $103 to $111 on July 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

