M&T Bank Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation MTB reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Thursday.
M&T Bank reported quarterly earnings of $4.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.64 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.332 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.318 billion.
M&T’s Chief Financial Officer said, “M&T’s positive earnings momentum, strong capital position and unyielding focus on delivering for our customers and the communities we serve have positioned the franchise for a strong finish to 2024. I am proud of how our employees have exhibited our core values as we execute on our strategic priorities.”
M&T Bank shares fell 0.5% to trade at $197.98 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on M&T Bank following earnings announcement.
- RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained M&T Bank with an Outperform and raised the price target from $190 to $208.
- Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $170 to $228.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash maintained M&T Bank with a Neutral and raised the price target from $190 to $216.
Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.