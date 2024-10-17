Snap-On Navigates Q3 Hurdles: Slimmer Sales, Fatter Margins, And An EPS Surprise

Snap-On Inc. SNA reported third-quarter net sales of $1.147 billion, which declined 1.1% year over year and missed the consensus of $1.157 billion.
Net sales decreased by $19.2 million, or 1.7%, due to an organic sales decline and a $0.3 million negative impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by $7.2 million in acquisition-related sales.
The gross margin expanded by 137 bps to 51.3%, and gross profit rose 1.7% year over year to $587.8 million.
Financial services revenue in the quarter was $100.4 million compared to $94.9 million in the prior year quarter.
The operating margin before financial services was 22%, up 85 bps, and the corresponding income rose 2.9% to $252.4 million.
EPS for the quarter was $4.70, beating the consensus of $4.59.
Sales by Segments: Commercial & Industrial $365.7 million (-0.20% Y/Y), Snap-on Tools $500.5 million (-2.9% Y/Y), and Repair Systems & Information $422.7 million (-2.1% Y/Y).
Snap-On held $1.313 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter, and operating cash flow totaled $274.2 million versus $285.4 million a year ago.
Outlook: For the rest of 2024, Snap-on expects steady growth, expanding in automotive repair, adjacent markets, and critical industries.
Capital expenditures for 2024 are projected at $100 million, with $65.4 million already spent. The full-year tax rate is expected to range between 22% and 23%.
Price Action: SNA shares traded higher by 2.66% at $306.00 premarket at the last check Thursday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.