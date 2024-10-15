Charles Schwab Q3 Shines: Client Assets Reach $9.92T, Revenue Hits $4.85B, Debt Reduction & More

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter results.

Revenue rose 5% to $4.85 billion, beating the consensus of $4.78 billion. Net interest revenue declined 1% Y/Y to $2.222 billion in the third quarter. Clients’ daily average trades totaled 5.697 million, up 9% Y/Y.

Asset management and administration fees rose 21% Y/Y to $1.48 billion. Adjusted net income remained flat Y/Y at $1.52 billion. Adjusted EPS was stable Y/Y at $0.77, beating the consensus of $0.75.

The bank had $246.5 billion in deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024, down 13% Y/Y. In the third quarter of FY24, core net new assets stood at $95.3 billion, pushing the total client assets to $252 billion year-to-date.

Total client assets rose 27% Y/Y to a record high level of $9.92 trillion. The company’s active brokerage accounts reached 36.0 million in the quarter.

Walt Bettinger, Co-Chairman and CEO, said, “Record YTD flows into Schwab Wealth Advisory helped Managed Investing net flows reach $40 billion – an increase of 65% versus 2023 year-to-date. Converted Retail Ameritrade client interest in wealth solutions remains robust, accounting for approximately 35% of these flows.”

This month, Walt Bettinger announced that he will retire at the end of 2024. Rick Wurster, the current president, will succeed him starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF IAI and Tidal ETF Trust God Bless America ETF YALL.

Price Action: SCHW shares are up 8.76% at $73.75 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

