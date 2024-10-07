How To Earn $500 A Month From PepsiCo Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share, up from $2.25 per share in the year-ago period. PepsiCo is projected to report revenue of $23.82 billion, up from $23.45 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Some investors may be eyeing potential gains from PepsiCo’s dividends. The company currently offers an annual dividend yield of 3.23%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of $1.3550 per share ($5.42 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $185,943 or around 1,107 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $37,121 or around 221 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($5.42 in this case). So, $6,000 / $5.42 = 1,107 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $5.42 = 221 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

Price Action: Shares of PepsiCo fell 0.3% to close at $167.97 on Friday.

On Oct. 4, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained PepsiCo with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $177 to $176.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman cut the price target from $187 to $186.

