Constellation Brands Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Analysts expect the Victor, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share, up from $3.70 per share in the year-ago period. Constellation projects to report revenue of $2.9 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, Constellation Brands revised its FY25 comparable EPS forecast to $13.60 – $13.80, compared to the previous forecast of $13.50 – $13.80. This is compared to the $13.70 estimate.

Constellation shares fell 0.8% to close at $255.67 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $295 to $309 on Sept. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $308 on Sept. 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $320 to $307 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $305 to $280 on Aug. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $315 on July 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

