Jefferies Financial Stock Dips After Q3 Results: Here's Why

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF reported its third-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Jefferies Financial reported quarterly sales of $1.68 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.71 billion by 1.52%.

Investment Banking net revenues were $949 million, including record quarterly advisory revenues of $592 million.

Capital Markets net revenues were $671 million.

Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest) were $75 million.

“Our third-quarter net revenues of $1.68 billion reflect strong performance and continued momentum in Investment Banking, with particularly strong performance in Advisory and demonstrating the successful ongoing execution of our strategy to drive the growth of our business,” said Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial.

Outlook: Jefferies Financial said it was optimistic about the balance of the year and outlook for 2025.

JEF Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Jefferies Financial Group shares are down 1.57% after-hours at $61 at the time of publication Wednesday.

