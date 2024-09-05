Braze Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results: Details

Braze, Inc. BRZE reported its second-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Braze reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate and revenue of $145.5 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 2.98%. Revenues grew 26.4% over the same period last year, driven primarily by new customers, upsells and renewals.

Subscription revenue in the quarter was $140 million compared to $109.7 million in the second quarter last year and professional services and other revenue was $5.5 million compared to $5.4 million from the previous year's quarter.

Remaining performance obligations as of July 31, 2024, was $689.6 million, of which $438.3 million is current, which the company defines as less than one year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.9% compared to 70% in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Read Next: What’s Going On With Celsius Holdings Stock?

“We delivered a great second quarter, demonstrating strong top-line growth while driving efficiency in our business, achieving our first quarter of non-GAAP operating income profitability and non-GAAP net income profitability. Our results demonstrate our effective execution and continued demand for the Braze Customer Engagement Platform,” said Bill Magnuson, CEO of Braze.

“Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of building the world’s leading customer engagement platform and driving exceptional ROI for our customers and returns for our shareholders.”

Outlook: Braze sees third-quarter EPS between 0 cents and losses of 1 cent per share and revenue in a range of $147.5 million to $148.5 million. The company sees fiscal year 2025 earnings per share of between six cents and seven cents, versus the seven cent loss estimate.

BRZE Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Braze shares are down 5.51% after-hours at $41.70 at the time of publication Thursday.

Read Also:

Image: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay