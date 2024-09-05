J.Jill Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings Results

J. Jill Inc JILL reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter on Wednesday, but lowered 2024 forecast.

The company posted a second-quarter sales decline of 0.9% year-over-year to $155.24 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $154.23 million. Total company comparable sales increased by 1.7%. Direct-to-consumer net sales climbed 3.6% Y/Y, constituting 47.1% of total sales. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat the consensus of 91 cents.

"While we have seen changes in consumer behavior during the summer months which has extended into the start of the third quarter and reflected in our updated guidance, we are continuing to operate the business with great discipline and continue to realize healthy margin performance and deliver significant cash flow generation,” commented Claire Spofford, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company lowered its 2024 guidance, expecting net sales to be about flat to up 1% (prior view 1% – 3% growth) compared to fiscal 2023, with Adjusted EBITDA declining by 4% to 9% (prior view 1% – 3% decline).

J.Jill shares fell 1.6% to trade at $26.36 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on J.Jill following earnings announcement.

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim maintained J.Jill with a Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $32.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform and cut the price target from $38 to $31.

