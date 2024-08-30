Sportsman's Warehouse Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the West Jordan, Utah-based company to report quarterly loss at 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 4 cents per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse is projected to post revenue of $285.03 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 1, Sportsman’s Warehouse secured a $45 million term loan to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance liquidity.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares gained 0.5% to close at $2.24 on Thursday.

Craig Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahi maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on June 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Roth MKM analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $5 on June 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $4.5 to $4 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

