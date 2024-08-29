These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On JM Smucker After Q1 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM reported upbeat quarterly earnings, but lowered its annual outlook.

JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.17 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.13 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate.

"These results are driven by the focus we have established and progress we have made in delivering our core business, successfully integrating Hostess Brands, and achieving our goals for transformation, cost discipline, and cash generation," said Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

J.M. Smucker said it now expects annual net sales to rise in the range of 8.5% to 9.5%, versus its prior outlook of a 9.5% to 10.5% increase. It now sees fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $9.60 to $10.00 per share, versus earlier outlook of $9.80 to $10.20 per share.

J.M. Smucker shares fell 1.4% to trade at $113.12 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on J.M. Smucker following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained JM Smucker with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $130 to $122.

Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $138 to $136.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained JM Smucker with a Buy and lowered the price target from $135 to $132.

