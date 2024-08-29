These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Nutanix After Upbeat Earnings

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Nutanix reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $547.95 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $536.94 million.

"Our fourth quarter was a solid finish to a fiscal year that showed good progress on our financial model with solid top-line growth and sharp year-over-year improvement in profitability," said Rajiv Ramaswami, president and CEO of Nutanix.

Nutanix expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $565 million and $575 million versus estimates of $536.91 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $2.435 billion to $2.465 billion versus estimates of $2.139 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nutanix shares fell 1.7% to close at $52.29 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nutanix following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained Nutanix with a Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $75.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $62 to $71.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained Nutanix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $71 to $75.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Nutanix with an Outperform and raised the price target from $76 to $85.

Considering buying NTNX stock? Here’s what analysts think: