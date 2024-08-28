Nutanix Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings: The Details

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 28, 2024 6:27 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Nutanix beats analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter.
  • Nutanix shares were up nearly 13% at last check.

Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Here’s a rundown of the print.

  • Q4 Revenue: $547.95 million, versus estimates of $536.94 million
  • Q4 EPS: 27 cents, versus estimates of 20 cents

Total revenue was up 11% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue climbed 22% year-over-year. Operating cash flow came in at $244.7 million and free cash flow was $224.3 million in the quarter.

“Our fourth quarter was a solid finish to a fiscal year that showed good progress on our financial model with solid top-line growth and sharp year-over-year improvement in profitability,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, president and CEO of Nutanix.

“In fiscal 2024, we also made notable progress on partnerships, signing new or enhanced agreements with Cisco, NVIDIA and Dell, and continued to innovate towards our goal of being the leading platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere.”

See Also: Five Below Stock Climbs After Q2 Results: EPS In-Line, Sales Beat

Outlook: Nutanix expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $565 million and $575 million versus estimates of $536.91 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $2.435 billion to $2.465 billion versus estimates of $2.139 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

NTNX Price Action: Nutanix shares were up 14.09% in after hours, trading at $59.66 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Nutanix.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: EarningsNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoverscloud computingwhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!