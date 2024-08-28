Nutanix Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings: The Details

Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Here’s a rundown of the print.

Q4 Revenue: $547.95 million, versus estimates of $536.94 million

Q4 EPS: 27 cents, versus estimates of 20 cents

Total revenue was up 11% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue climbed 22% year-over-year. Operating cash flow came in at $244.7 million and free cash flow was $224.3 million in the quarter.

“Our fourth quarter was a solid finish to a fiscal year that showed good progress on our financial model with solid top-line growth and sharp year-over-year improvement in profitability,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, president and CEO of Nutanix.

“In fiscal 2024, we also made notable progress on partnerships, signing new or enhanced agreements with Cisco, NVIDIA and Dell, and continued to innovate towards our goal of being the leading platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere.”

Outlook: Nutanix expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $565 million and $575 million versus estimates of $536.91 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $2.435 billion to $2.465 billion versus estimates of $2.139 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

NTNX Price Action: Nutanix shares were up 14.09% in after hours, trading at $59.66 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Nutanix.