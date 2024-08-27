Box Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Box, Inc. BOX is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share, up from 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. Box projects to report quarterly revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 15, Box announced the appointment of Tricia Gellman as Chief Marketing Officer.

Box shares rose 0.7% to close at $28.66 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $32 to $30 on May 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $32 on March 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $29 to $32 on March 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $31 to $32 on March 6. This analyst gas an accuracy rate of 60%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $33 to $30 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

