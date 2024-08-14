Cisco Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Product Orders Up 14% As Customers Rely On Networking Equipment Maker In New 'Era Of AI'

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $13.537 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 85 cents per share.

Cisco has now exceeded analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in nine consecutive quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 10% year-over-year. Total subscription revenue came in at $27.4 billion. Total annualized recurring revenue came in at $29.6 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Product order growth was 14% year-over-year.

“We delivered a strong close to fiscal 2024. In our fourth quarter, we saw steady customer demand with order growth across the business as customers rely on Cisco to connect and protect all aspects of their organizations in the era of AI,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

Cisco’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share to be paid on Oct. 23 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 2.

Outlook: Cisco expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $13.65 billion and $13.85 billion versus estimates of $13.71 billion. Cisco sees first-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 86 cents to 88 cents per share versus estimates of 85 cents per share.

Cisco also guided for full-year 2025 revenue of $55 billion to $56.2 billion versus estimates of $55.68 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.58 per share versus estimates of $3.70 per share.

“As we look to build on our performance, we remain laser focused on growth and consistent execution as we invest to win in AI, cloud and cybersecurity, while maintaining capital returns,” said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CSCO Price Action: Cisco shares were up 5.72% in after hours, trading at $48.04 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.