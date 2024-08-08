Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Evergy Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 9, 2024.

Analysts expect the Kansas City, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share, up from 81 cents per share in the year-ago period. Evergy is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, Evergy announced the departure of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kirk Andrews.

Evergy shares fell 0.1% to close at $59.00 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $61 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $57 to $62 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $51 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $64 on March 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $51 to $57 on March 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying EVRG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: