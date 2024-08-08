Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO reported fiscal first-quarter financial results Thursday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the quarter.

What Happened: Take-Two reported first-quarter revenue of $1.34 billion. The company’s top-line results were up 4% year-over-year. Net bookings came in at $1.22 billion, up 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Take-Two reported a net loss of $1.52 per share, versus a loss of $1.22 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

“We achieved solid first quarter results by engaging our players with exciting new game releases and content updates, while also maintaining our focus on efficiency. Our management team remains confident in our path forward and we are reiterating our Net Bookings outlook for the year of $5.55 to $5.65 billion,” said Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. The company anticipates a loss of $2.15 to $2.30 per share in the second quarter.

Take-Two also guided for full-year revenue of $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. The company anticipates a full-year net loss of $3.95 to $4.33 per share.

Take-Two’s highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is currently slated for release in the fall of 2025.

“We are highly optimistic about our future — our core franchises remain vibrant, our teams are hard at work on the most ambitious development pipeline in our history, and we are evaluating continually new growth opportunities that have the ability to enhance our business model and financial profile. As we pursue our strategic priorities, we expect to achieve sequential increases in Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value,” Zelnick said.

TTWO Price Action: Take-Two shares were up 5.35% at $146.21 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.