Twilio Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Customer Account Growth And More

Twilio Inc TWLO reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Q2 Earnings: Twilio's second-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.08 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The cloud-based customer engagement company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 70 cents per share.

Communications revenue came in at $1.01 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Segment (formerly Data & Applications) revenue totaled $75.2 million, up 3% year-over-year. Twilio said it had more than 316,000 active customer accounts as of June 30, up from more than 304,000 in the prior year.

“We are running the business with increased rigor and discipline, as evidenced by a record quarter of revenue and non-GAAP income from operations, as well as another quarter of strong cash generation,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

“By combining our leading communications capabilities, our rich and contextual data, and the power of AI, we are uniquely positioned to unlock smarter and more personalized interactions for brands that drive more revenue for them at a lower cost.”

Outlook: Twilio sees third-quarter revenue between $1.085 billion and $1.095 billion. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be in the range of 81 cents to 86 cents per share.

Twilio said it expects full-year 2024 revenue growth of 6% to 7%, narrowed from its prior outlook of 5% to 10%. The company noted it expects to complete the remaining $800 million of repurchases under its authorized buyback by the end of the year.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were up 6.63% after hours at $60 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.