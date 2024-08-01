Roblox's Q2 Earnings: 31% Topline Growth, Increased User Engagement, Guidance Hike

Roblox Corp RBLX stock gained after it reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 bookings growth of 22% year-on-year to $955.2 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $898.5 million.
The video game developer reported an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.32), beating the analyst consensus loss estimate of $(0.39).
The revenue of the American video game developer grew by 31% Y/Y to $893.5 million.
Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 79.5 million, up 21% Y/Y. Hours Engaged were 17.4 billion, up 24% Y/Y.
The average monthly unique payers were 16.5 million, up 22% year over year. The Average Bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $12.01, up 1% year over year.
Roblox generated $151.4 million in operating cash flow as of June 30, 2024 versus $28.4 million Y/Y. Free cash flow for the quarter was $111.6 million.
Outlook: Roblox expects third-quarter bookings of $1 Billion—$1.025 billion (versus the consensus of $898.47 million) and fiscal 2024 bookings of $4.18 billion—$4.23 billion (prior $4.00 billion—$4.10 billion) versus the consensus of $4.07 billion.
Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 3.56% at $43.01 premarket at the last check on Thursday.
