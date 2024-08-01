ConocoPhillips Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

ConocoPhillips COP is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 1, 2024.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share, up from $1.84 per share in the year-ago period. ConocoPhillips is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.92 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Corporation MRO recently received a Second Request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to extend the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period.

ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.2% to close at $111.20 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wolfe Research analyst Doug Leggate reinstated an Outperform rating on July 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Doug Leggate reinstated an Outperform rating on July 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $147 to $132 on July 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Bob Brackett maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $147 to $132 on July 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $142 to $132 on June 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $142 to $132 on June 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $159 on May 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $159 on May 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $135 to $140 on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Read This Next: