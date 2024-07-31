These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Leidos Following Strong Earnings

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 31, 2024 2:28 PM | 1 min read |

Leidos Holdings, Inc LDOS reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Tuesday.

The company posted revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $4.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.06 billion, driven by demand across all customer segments, especially for managed health services. The defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company's adjusted EPS was $2.63, up 46% year over year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.27.

CEO Thomas Bell commented, "Our collaborative innovation strategy and capabilities-based organization position us well to deliver on our commitments for the remainder of 2024 and beyond."

Leidos expects fiscal 2024 revenue of $16.1 billion-$16.4 billion (prior $16.0 billion – $16.4 billion). The analyst consensus stands at $16.25 billion. The company expects its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $8.60 – $9.00 (prior $8.40 – $8.80) versus the $8.82 consensus.

Leidos shares fell 2% to trade at $143.04 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Leidos following earnings announcement.

Read More:

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!