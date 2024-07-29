Lattice Semiconductor Stock Falls On Worse-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC shares are falling after the company reported its second-quarter financial results Monday. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.
The Details: Lattice Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents and is a 55.77% decrease from the same period last year.
Quarterly sales came in at $124.076 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $130.172 million by 4.68% and represents a 34.72% decrease from the same period last year. Gross margin was 69%.
“Second quarter 2024 results reflect the impact of cyclic industry headwinds. While the industry continues to go through a period of inventory normalization, we are starting to see signs of improvement. We continue to execute on our ongoing product portfolio expansion and remain well positioned for long-term growth,” said Esam Elashmawi, interim CEO of Lattice.
Outlook: Lattice expects revenue for the third quarter of 2024 to be between $117 million and $137 million and gross margin to be 69%, plus or minus 1%.
LSCC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Lattice Semiconductor shares are down 10.39% after-hours at $49.25 at the time of publication Monday.
