Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp T. Rowe Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will release its second quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Friday, July 26.

Analysts expect the Baltimore, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share, up from $2.02 per share in the year-ago period. T. Rowe Price is expected to post revenue of $1.79 billion, compared to $1.62 billion a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 11, T. Rowe Price Group reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.57 trillion as of June 30, 2024.

T. Rowe Price shares gained 1% to close at $115.49 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $120 to $121 on July 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $107 on April 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $114 to $125 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $109 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Chris Allen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $110 to $125 on April 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

