3M Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

3M Company MMM will release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 26.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share, down from $2.17 per share in the year-ago period. 3M is expected to post revenue of $5.88 billion, compared to $7.87 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 16, 3M completed a strategic investment in Ohmium International, a developer of electrolyzer systems for green hydrogen production.

3M shares rose 0.1% to close at $103.39 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $118 to $120 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $100 to $110 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $105 to $120 on June 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Vertical Research analyst Jeffrey Sprague upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $140 on May 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $98 to $100 on May 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

