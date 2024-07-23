Seagate Technology Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance Amid 'Improving Cloud Demand Environment'

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX shares are rising in Tuesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
- Q4 Revenue: $1.89 billion, versus estimates of $1.877 billion
- Q4 EPS: $1.05, versus estimates of 75 cents
During Seagate’s fiscal fourth quarter, the data storage company generated $434 million in cash flow from operations and $380 million in free cash flow. Seagate ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“Seagate delivered robust financial performance for the June quarter amid an improving cloud demand environment, capping off a fiscal year of strong execution against our financial goals. Q4 revenue grew 18% year-over-year, non-GAAP gross margin expanded to nearly 31%, and non-GAAP EPS exceeded the high end of our guidance range,” said Dave Mosley, CEO of Seagate.
Seagate’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, payable on Oct. 7 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 23.
Outlook: Seagate expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $2.1 billion, plus or minus $150 million, versus estimates of $1.877 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, plus or minus 20 cents per share, versus estimates of 75 cents per share.
Seagate’s strong guidance appears to be driving shares higher after hours. Management will hold a conference call to further discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET.
STX Price Action: Seagate shares were up 6.467% at $112.32 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
