These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Comerica After Q2 Results

Comerica Incorporated CMA posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Friday.
Comerica reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $824.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $813.472 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Comerica shares closed at $50.42 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Comerica following the announcement.
- Truist Securities analyst Brandon King downgraded Comerica from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $55 to $53.
- Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $59 to $56.
- Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained Comerica with a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $51 to $52.
