American Express Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Express Company AXP is scheduled to release its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Friday, July 19.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share, up from $2.89 per share in the year-ago period. American Express will post revenue of $16.59 billion, compared to $15.05 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 8, American Express declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,072.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.07222 per related Depositary Share).

American Express shares fell 0.3% to close at $249.20 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Compass Point analyst David Rochester initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $260 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $275 to $285 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $240 to $268 on July 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $250 on June 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $253 to $263 on May 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

