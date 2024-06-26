AeroVironment Stock Falls After Q4 Results, EPS Guidance Below Estimates

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares are trading lower after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates Wednesday. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.
The Details: AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents by 104.76%.
Quarterly sales clocked in at $196.98 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $188.56 million by 4.46% and represents a 5.88% increase over sales of $186.04 million from the same period last year.
AV said revenues reflect higher product sales of $23.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in service revenue of $12.1 million. From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue growth in Loitering Munitions Systems of 74%, partially offset by decreases in UnCrewed Systems, the renamed Unmanned Systems segment, of 15% and MacCready Works of 9%.
"AeroVironment has yet again delivered exceptional results this past quarter resulting in record revenue and full-year profitability for the company," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment CEO.
"We are pleased to also announce our full-year revenue increased 33% from last year's results. Our Loitering Munitions Segment continues to be a key growth driver for our company, and we have expanded capacity to deliver these much-needed systems to keep up with increasing customer demand.”
BTIG analyst Andre Madrid initiated coverage on AeroVironment with a Buy rating and a price target of $255 ahead of the print Wednesday.
Outlook: AeroVironment sees fiscal year 2025 earnings per share between $2.61 and $2.92, below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.36 per share, and revenue between $790 million and $820 million, versus the $804.47 million consensus estimate.
AVAV Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment shares are down 7.46% after-hours at $178.43 at the time of publication Wednesday.
