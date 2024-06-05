Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Campbell Soup Expectations Ahead Of Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Campbell Soup Company CPB will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share. That's up from 68 cents per share in the year-ago period. Campbell Soup is projected to post quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Campbell Soup, last week, announced strategic plans to revamp its supply chain, aiming to spur business growth, improve return on invested capital, and boost the efficiency of its manufacturing and distribution network.

Campbell Soup shares fell 0.1% to close at $44.18 on Tuesday.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $42 to $46 on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $47 on March 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer reinstated an In-Line rating with a price target of $49 on March 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $48 to $47 on March 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on March 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

