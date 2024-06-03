Nano Dimension's Q1 Revenue Drops, But Cost-Cutting Measures Show Promise

Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM reported fiscal first-quarter revenues of $13.36 million, down by 10.7% year-on-year.
The decrease is attributed to decreased sales of the company’s product lines.
Adjusted gross margin improved by 265 bps to 49.8% courtesy of the company’s pricing of its sophisticated hi-tech products.
EPS loss of $0.15 was down from $0.09 profit last year.
Operating loss in the quarter under review totaled $18.97 million versus a loss of $31.20 million last year.
Net loss for the quarter attributable to owners was $34.77 million, compared to net income of $22.22 million a year ago.
Nano Dimension held $793.08 million in cash and equivalents as of March-end.
During fourth-quarter results, the company disclosed reducing the company’s workforce worldwide by approximately 25% and shrinking the Executive Management group by 25%. This move has the potential to help it save an estimated $30 million annually, which it expected to start reflecting in its first-quarter results.
Nano Dimension stock gained over 10% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO and iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF SCZ.
Price Action: NNDM shares are trading lower by 3.497% to $2.625 at the last check Monday.
Photo via Shutterstock
