Williams-Sonoma Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 22.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share, up from $2.64 per share in the year-ago period. Williams-Sonoma is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 13, Williams-Sonoma posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization and increased its quarterly dividend.

Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.7% to close at $314.38 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $330 to $350 on May 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $330 to $350 on May 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained an In-Line rating and increased the price target from $310 to $315 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained an In-Line rating and increased the price target from $310 to $315 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $245 to $275 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $245 to $275 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $320 to $340 on March 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $320 to $340 on March 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $146 to $232 on March 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer Calls This Healthcare Stock A ‘Worthy Spec,’ Recommends Avoiding Canada Goose