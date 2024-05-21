ViaSat Shares Fall On Q4 Results, Forward Guidance

Loading... Loading...

ViaSat, Inc. VSAT shares are falling after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell on Tuesday. Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details:

ViaSat reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 63 cents per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.094 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Satellite Services revenue grew 95% year-over-year and Government Systems revenue increased 77% year-over-year due to the addition of Inmarsat.

Awards for the quarter were $1.1 billion, an increase of 59% year-over-year due to the full quarter contribution from the

acquisition of Inmarsat, energy products and antenna system products.

“Our Fiscal Year 2024 results reflect continued revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, above the high end of our guidance, driven by our mobility and government businesses. FY2024 was a defining year. We achieved our near-term business priorities while strengthening our capital structure and investing for profitable, sustainable growth,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook:

ViaSat expects fiscal year 2025 revenue growth to be roughly flat on a year-over-year basis. The company said it expects Satellite Services revenue to decline in the low to mid-single digits year-over-year.

ViaSat expects Government Systems revenue to achieve high-single digits growth on a year-over-year basis and Commercial Networks revenue to grow in the mid-single digits year-over-year.

VSAT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, ViaSat shares are down 12.5% after hours at $16.48 at the time of publication Tuesday.

