Macy's Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. M is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 21.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share, down from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. Macy’s is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 10, Macy's named Richard Clark and Richard L. Markee to Board of Directors.

Macy’s shares fell 2% to close at $19.10 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $25 on March 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

TD Cowen analyst Adam Maeder downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $23 to $20 on Feb. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alexandra Walvis maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $16 to $22 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $18 on Feb. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

