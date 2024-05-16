DXC Technology Stock Drops On Q4 Results, FY25 Outlook: Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

DXC Technology Company DXC shares are falling after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results Thursday. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: DXC Technology reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents by 16.87%.

Quarterly sales came in at $3.386 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.366 billion and represents a 5.71% decrease from the same period last year. The company said its revenue performance was primarily driven by declines in Modern Workplace and Cloud and ITO.

Cash flow from operations was $280 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $415 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023

“My first months as CEO have strengthened my view of the incredible talent of our employees and the value we bring to our customers every day. DXC is trusted with providing mission-critical services to leading companies around the world, helping customers modernize their business processes, and generating value by providing process knowledge, world-class engineering talent and AI capabilities to a wide range of Industries,” commented Raul Fernandez, CEO of DXC Technology.

Outlook: DXC Technology sees fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings of between $2.50 and $3.00 per share, versus the $3.49 estimate, and full-year revenue in a range of $12.67 billion to $12.95 billion, versus the $13.19 billion estimate.

DXC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, DXC Technology shares are down 18.86% after-hours at $16.13 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay