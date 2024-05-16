Walmart Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Walmart Inc. WMT is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share, up from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. Walmart is expected to post revenue of $159.50 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walmart is reportedly set to lay off hundreds of corporate employees and relocate others to its main corporate hubs.

Walmart shares slipped 0.1% to close at $59.83 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $68 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $68 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $63 to $69 on May 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $63 to $69 on May 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $185 to $65 on March 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $185 to $65 on March 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $200 to $67 on Feb. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $200 to $67 on Feb. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $59 to $63.33 on Feb. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer: This Industrial Company Is ‘Absolutely Terrific’, Recommends Buying Modine Manufacturing