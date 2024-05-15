On Holding Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Results

Loading... Loading...

On Holding AG ONON reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

On Holding posted adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, beating market estimates of 14 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $581.594 million versus expectations of $497.163 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO and CFO of On, said, “The first quarter was a very strong start to the year and a further step in the execution of our long-term strategy to be the most premium global sportswear brand. We are thrilled to have exceeded our expectations and surpassed the half-billion net sales mark in a single quarter. This serves as a validation of the strong demand we have experienced across all channels, regions, and product categories. Notably, we see the strength in our DTC channel as a clear marker of the ongoing strong brand momentum. The significantly increased DTC share has also allowed us to reach a very strong gross profit margin in the first quarter, close to the mid-term target we laid out a couple of months ago. Looking ahead, we’re extremely excited for the months to come, filled with groundbreaking innovations, big partnerships, and the opportunity to have a notable impact in Paris this summer.”

On Holding shares gained 1.2% to trade at $36.73 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on On Holding after the company reported quarterly results.

Needham boosted the price target on On Holding from $40 to $45. Needham analyst Anna Andreeva maintained a Buy rating.

boosted the price target on On Holding from $40 to $45. Needham analyst Anna Andreeva maintained a Buy rating. Morgan Stanley increased On Holding price target from $35 to $40. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Overweight rating.

increased On Holding price target from $35 to $40. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Overweight rating. Barclays boosted the price target on On Holding from $38 to $40. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating.

boosted the price target on On Holding from $38 to $40. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Evercore ISI Group increased the price target on On Holding from $40 to $43. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating.

increased the price target on On Holding from $40 to $43. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating. Truist Securities boosted the price target on On Holding from $30 to $34. Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained a Hold rating.

boosted the price target on On Holding from $30 to $34. Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained a Hold rating. UBS boosted the price target on On Holding from $53 to $55. UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating.

boosted the price target on On Holding from $53 to $55. UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating. Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on On Holding from $37 to $40. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained an Outperform rating.

Read More: Jim Cramer: This Industrial Company Is ‘Absolutely Terrific’, Recommends Buying Modine Manufacturing