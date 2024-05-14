Alibaba Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is set to release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on May 14.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share, down from $1.5 per share in the year-ago period. Alibaba is projected to report quarterly revenue of $30.40 billion, compared to $29.15 billion a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Alibaba and Lenovo Group, last month, joined forces to develop a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) products, marking a significant move as Chinese tech giants vie for dominance in the burgeoning field of generative AI.

Alibaba shares rose 5.7% to close at $84.60 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $114 to $113 on May 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $105 to $100 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $95 on March 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Positive rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $135 on Feb. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $95 to $90 on Jan. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

