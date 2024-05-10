Construction Partners Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on May 10.

Analysts expect the Dothan, Alabama-based company to report a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 11 cents per share. Construction Partners is projected to report quarterly revenue of $366.05 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Construction Partners recently said it has acquired the asphalt manufacturing and construction operations of Sunbelt Asphalt Surfaces, Inc., headquartered in Auburn, Georgia.

Construction Partners shares rose 2.1% to close at $53.81 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $51 to $57 on Feb. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $46 to $50 on Feb. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $45 to $49 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

