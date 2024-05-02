Dominion Energy Reports Mixed Bag Of Q1 Earnings, Sticks To Annual Guidance

  • Dominion Energy reported first-quarter revenue of $3.632 billion, falling short of the consensus estimate of $4.380 billion.
  • Adjusted operating earnings declined to $483 million from $515 million, primarily due to challenges in the Dominion Energy South Carolina.
Dominion Energy Inc D reported first-quarter FY24 revenue of $3.632 billion, missing the consensus of $4.380 billion

Operating expenses were broadly flat Y/Y at $2.80 billion. Adjusted operating earnings fell to $483 million from $515 million, with a decline in Dominion Energy South Carolina segment.

Adjusted EPS was $0.55, down from $0.59 a year ago, which was in line with the consensus.

As of March-end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $265 million.

Outlook: The company reaffirmed FY24 operating EPS of $2.62 – $2.87 vs. consensus of $2.86.

The company also maintained FY25 operating EPS of $3.25 – $3.54 vs. consensus of $3.41. 

The company also reaffirmed all financial guidance provided at its March 1 investor meeting, including guidance related to earnings, credit, and dividend.

In a statement yesterday, the company stated that any reports that the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project has been delayed are false and grossly misrepresent the facts.

Price Action: Dominion Energy shares are up 0.08% at $51.20 at the last check Thursday.

