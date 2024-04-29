Coursera Reports Mixed Q1, Guides Q2 And FY24 Revenue Below Estimates

Loading... Loading...

Coursera, Inc. COUR reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a look at the details.

The Details: Coursera reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst estimate.

The company reported quarterly sales of $169.1 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $170.433 million by 0.78% and represents a 14.53% increase over sales of $147.642 million from the same period last year.

“We are in the very early stages of helping our learners, educators and customers understand how emerging AI technologies will transform the way we teach, learn, and work,” said Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.

“In addition to expanding our catalog of generative AI courses and credentials, we are rapidly delivering new innovations like Coursera Coach, Course Builder and our global translation initiative to better serve the individuals and institutions learning on Coursera to keep pace with our changing world.”

Outlook: Coursera sees second-quarter revenue between $162 million and $166 million, versus the $177.82 million estimate and full-year 2024 revenue in a range of $695 million and $705 million, versus the $736.45 million analyst estimate.

COUR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Coursera shares are down 15.98% after-hours at $9.99 at the time of publication Monday.

