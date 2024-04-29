Domino's Pizza Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 29, 2024.

Analysts expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share, up from $2.93 per share in the year-ago period. Domino’s is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up from $1.02 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, Domino’s Pizza reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, raised its dividend and authorized an additional stock buyback.

Domino’s shares rose 0.9% to close at $499.07 on Friday.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $520 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $526 to $570 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $550 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $458 to $505 on April 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $400 to $435 on Feb. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

