Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Union Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

For the quarter ended March 2024, Western Union WU reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total : 69 million versus 68.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 69 million versus 68.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Consumer Services : $87.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $87.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $87.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $87.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer : $962 million versus $920.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $962 million versus $920.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Services : $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million.

: $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer: $187.60 million compared to the $176.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Western Union have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.