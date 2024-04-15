M&T Bank Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on April 15, 2024.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share. M&T Bank is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

M&T Bank, last month, named Sarah Knakmuhs as Chief Communications Officer.

M&T Bank shares fell 0.5% to close at $134.56 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $154 to $151 on April 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $162 on April 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $179 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $156 to $152 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $160 on Jan. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

