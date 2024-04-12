State Street Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

State Street Corporation STT is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share, down from $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. State Street is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 1, State Street completed its acquisition of CF Global Trading for an undisclosed amount.

State Street shares fell 0.6% to close at $73.91 on Thursday.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Sector Perform rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $85 on Jan. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

