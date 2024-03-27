RH Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

RH RH is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on March 27, 2024.

Analysts expect the Corte Madera, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share, down from $2.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. RH is projected to report quarterly revenue of $777.48 million, compared to $772.5 million in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 18, RH announced the appointment of Jarrett Stuhl as Chief Real Estate & Development Officer.

RH shares fell 0.4% to close at $286.28 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated a Market Perform rating with a price target of $285 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $275 on March 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Curtis Nagle maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $345 to $309 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $340 to $290 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $375 to $335 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

